Post COVID World: The “New Abnormal”

Public Service Warning: Potential for Lithium Being Added to Drinking Water
Ed.’s note: Get ready because as this COVID global commerce continues rolling out with increased draconian measures like forced mask wearing, social distancing (“social distancing” is a non-sequitur), lockdowns, the constant threat of a “second wave” and who knows what else, the global private corporate commerce cartels will start to push for lithium being added to drinking water. This faked COVID pandemic is now responsible for more deaths than the actual coronavirus (there is a likely tweaked coronavirus but there is no pandemic) with all the suicides resulting from people losing their businesses, unemployment compensation ending, their jobs gone, their incomes, the music industry destroyed and people prevented from gathering. As this assault on us continues which is torture, we are going to start to see more suicides and they are going to skyrocket all over the world.
Psychiatric benefits of lithium in water supplies may be due to protection from the neurotoxicity of lead exposure
Eric E Brown 1 , Philip Gerretsen 2 , Bruce Pollock 2 , Ariel Graff-Guerrero 2
PMID: 29685207 DOI: 10.1016/j.mehy.2018.04.005
Abstract
Hypothesis: Exposure to environmental lithium has associated benefits, which may be due to the mitigation of lead toxicity by lithium.
Methods: A series of reviews tested each element of the hypothesis. A systematic review clarified the psychiatric and medical correlates of lithium in drinking water. Non-systematic reviews clarified the harms of environmental lead, summarized experimental studies of lithium used to prevent lead toxicity, and explored overlapping biological mechanisms in lithium and lead exposure.
Results: Higher levels of lithium in drinking water were associated with lower suicide rates in 13 of 15 identified studies. While fewer studies were available for other outcomes, lithium was associated with lower rates of homicide, crime, dementia, and mortality. Lead was reported to be ubiquitous in the environment, and chronic low-level exposure has been associated with adverse effects, including effects opposite to the outcomes associated with lithium. Animal studies demonstrated that lithium pre-treatment mitigates lead toxicity. Neurophysiological correlates of lead and lithium exposure overlap.
Conclusions: Microdose lithium is associated with better psychiatric and medical outcomes, which are complementary to harms of environmental lead exposure. Experimental animal evidence is supportive, and lead and lithium impact overlapping neurophysiologic pathways. Therefore, several lines of circumstantial evidence suggest that lithium protects against the neurotoxic effects of lead. Further studies are required to clarify the benefits and mechanisms of low-dose lithium. There are significant public health implications if this paper’s hypothesis is true.
From someone who has a MS in counseling and BA in psychology (myself)–Lithium while used to treat “bipolar” is mainly used to treat what is the crazy side of “bipolar”–the “manic” in “manic-depression” (now called “bipolar disorder”)….so they are going to put lithium in the water (at God knows how many parts per million!) which would normally be used to treat folks gone bat-s**t crazy to calm them down, in water to turn “suicidals” (who are already super-depressed) into even more depressed? In other words, turn them into brain-dead zombies! All under the guise of decreasing harm of lead exposure–right, when they’ve been allowing lead in drinking water for decades….
And if one thinks they can just buy drinking water in stores, guess what other companies will be adding lithium to their bottled water? Now all we need are water filter companies creating filters to filter out lithium…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!