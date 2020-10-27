Post-election 2020: Two studies say all hell to break loose

American Thinker – by Bill Livingstone

Two recent reports, when combined, paint a dark pathway for America in the coming weeks, a nation set on fire by multiple contentious court battles and widespread daily protests.

The 79 Days Report, by the Claremont Institute and the Texas Policy Foundation, illuminates possible election legal battles on the horizon and how they might play out in the courts. The bottom line? The litigation will be time-consuming and combative. There’s no fast-forward button to speed up the process. It concludes:

On election night, the winner will not be known “due to millions of uncounted mail-in ballots in 6 battleground states.”

Given there’s no clear victor, “intense court fights” can be expected that could result “in a struggle right up to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. Uncertainty could extend even beyond this as decisions for both the presidency and vice presidency are battled out in Congress and before the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The second report, “Hold the Line: A Guide to Defending Democracy,” is a how-to manual for organizing massive protests, produced by a group of hard-left “researchers, organizers, and activists.” The report encourages people to early assemble into clusters, to identify the “power holders” they want to “influence,” and then make plans on how to achieve their goals.

The report calls for “large-scale protests,” if the Trump administration and its allies prevent all votes from being counted, allows ballots to be tossed out, or fails to “remedy irregularities” in the voting.

Read the rest here: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/postelection_2020_two_studies_say_all_hell_to_break_loose.html