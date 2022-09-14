Post-injection genital necrosis is latest adverse reaction plaguing women, including the most horrifying case to date

The depopulation agenda is multifaceted. Famine, mRNA and viral vector DNA injections will account for most of The Great Reset genocide from 2020 to 2024. War and poverty will play tertiary roles. The global population will be around 4.5 billion by the end of that time period. But in order to reach that goal, not only do people have to die, but also new people cannot be born. Government data across the globe are showing that this is already happening.

Thailand recorded 270,454 births and 341,702 deaths from January to July 2022. In July alone, the country recorded 38,395 births, down 17% from July 2021. Japan recorded 320,467 births and 665,309 deaths from January to May 2022. That’s a net population loss of 344,842 in five months. The country is well on pace to break its record largest population decline in 2021. Taiwan recorded 10,943 births in June 2022, down 28% from June 2021. The country also recorded 21,033 deaths that month, up 26% from a year prior.

We were writing vaccine death stories from Italy almost every other day in March and April 2021. The country suffered a net population loss of 253,100 from January 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022, the largest loss of all E.U. member states. U.S. birth rates have been declining since 2007. The 3,605,201 U.S. births in 2020 was the lowest since 1979, while fertility rate that year were the lowest since 1902. The CDC reported in May that U.S. births increased in 2021. But this is the same agency that calls mRNA injections “safe and effective.”

There’s ample evidence showing that the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections vastly decrease the chances of women carrying babies to term, or even getting pregnant at all. The injections wreck havoc on sperm counts and motility as well.

But these shots are also physically destroying women’s reproductive systems. We covered the case of a 16-year-old Minnesota girl developing vaginal ulcers less than a week after a Pfizer mRNA injection. Norwegian entrepreneur Anniken Jørgensen has endured perpetual, continuous menstrual bleeding for 15 months since her second Pfizer injection. Ms. Chelsea Dixon’s menstrual cycle stopped for a year after her first AstraZeneca injection. And now there are new phenomena, with one case not fitting any medical description we could find.

Genital necrosis with cutaneous thrombosis

Granted this case involved an 84-year-old Japanese woman who was not having anymore children. She had preexisting deep vein thrombosis after orthopedic surgery. The woman had been taking blood thinners for three years as a result. But she was otherwise healthy for her age.

That all said, the woman received a Pfizer mRNA injection 26 days before checking into the hospital with severe genital pain. It started nine days after the shot. Doctors observed “extensive necrosis with surrounding purpura that involved the mons pubis, labia majora and perineum.” Note that the little Rubik’s Cube is an exhibit marker by the scientists.

