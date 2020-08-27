Postal distribution center in South Los Angeles evacuated after bomb threat reported

A massive postal distribution center in South Los Angeles has been evacuated late Wednesday morning after reports of a bomb in the building.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene, and all the employees were escorted out of the building. Police say there were no injuries and no evidence of any explosive devices after the K9 search was complete.

BREAKING: An employee at the main USPS office in LA tells me they have all been evacuated and that police are inside “looking for something”. He says streets have been blocked off and they haven’t been given any further info. This is at Central & Gage. Looking into this. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6533SL7Usk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 26, 2020

A portion of Central between Gage and Florence was closed to vehicles after the incident was reported but has since reopened.

