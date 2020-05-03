Postcard from California: Protesters Against Lockdowns Flip the ‘Fascist Nazi’ Script

Winter Watch – by Torchy Blane

Friday was a beautiful day across California. Perfect temperatures, flowers in bloom, clear skies and, over the state capitol, a small plane flew a banner that depicted California Gov. Gavin Newsom as Hilter and a message that read “END HIS TYRANNY!”

Yours truly was on the ground at the State Capitol Friday afternoon to join a motorcade demonstration to reopen the state. It was a dozen blocks of gridlock and a symphony of honking horns. What appeared to be a sea of mostly middle-class, middle-aged Americans — mostly with children and families — were smiling at one another and waving American flags.

All in all, from my vantage point, it was more like a 4th of July block party in middle-income, middle-America community rather than a hardcore protest.

In recent weeks, fascist social media tyrants pledged to immediately remove any postings about protests. So it was merely by chance on Friday morning that I even heard about the demonstration. The tip came from someone who works for a federal agency downtown. People in his division had received an email warning staff.

But there was nothing to be weary of at this event. There were no Antifa or Bam! psychos inciting violence, or self-promoting cutout figures like self-described “dangerous faggot” Milo Yiannopoulos. There were no signs of people being bused in to demonstrate. It wasn’t a Trump rally either, though there were a some pro-Trump slogans seen, predictably.

