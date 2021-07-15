Powell Admits in Congressional Testimony Inflation is Hotter and More Concerning than the Fed Expected

When asked about where inflation is now and how it relates to how high the Fed thought inflation would reach and what the Fed’s targets for inflation really are, Powell made it clear that inflation is running much hotter than the Fed thought it would be and for longer:

This is not moderately above 2% by any stretch … This is well above 2% … and, of course, we’re not comfortable with that…. This inflation … is larger than we had expected or than anybody had expected…. To the extent it gets longer and longer, we’ll have to continue to re-evaluate the risks. — Powell, from the video below

Powell also said in his congressional testimony, when asked what tools the Fed has to curb inflation if additional planned government spending takes inflation even higher, that the Fed’s tools are to raise interest rates and take money out of the economy. The Fed has been assuring congress for some time they have the tools they need. What they are not candid in saying is that they cannot use those limited tools without crashing the recovery.

Always the tools we have in financial policy is to raise interest rates [and] to tighten financial conditions more broadly … and that’s how you get control of inflation.… That’s what we’ll do when and as we need to. (about 43 minutes into the video)

However, using those crude tools would crush stock and bond markets that have already shown themselves sensitive to taper talk. So, if inflation runs hotter for longer, the Fed will have to kill the recovery as the only means it has of wrestling inflation to the ground.

