No human comes into my house unless they have been vaccinated. And soon, I will not frequent businesses unless their staff has been vaccinated.
— Mike Yawn (@cmyawn59) April 1, 2021
Posted: April 2, 2021
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “Power meets insanity”
“Mike Yawn”.. named appropriately
I wish every grocery store around this schmuck stays unvaccinated so he starves to death out of stupidity
hey Mike ..its in the water they are pumping to your home ….Bahahahahha .. and in the food you eat ..
I’d have a blast giving this panzy a heart attack
From a pal of mine:
“His banishment of us from businesses serving the public means he does not believe vax immunized him.”
