Power Outages Climb in Texas After Hurricane Landfall

Nicholas’ strong winds are knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across Texas as the storm pushes its way inland.

Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane right before it roared ashore near Matagorda, Texas, overnight. Winds gusted up to 95 mph there and video showed storm surge enveloping coastal roads.

But it was the flooding rainfall that had meteorologists most concerned. More than 9 inches of rain had already fallen across the southeastern Houston metro area and rivers and creeks had started to rise.

Here are the latest updates as of Tuesday morning:

Hundreds of Thousands Lose Power

More than 500,000 customers had lost power in Texas as Nicholas pushed inland, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages were in Brazoria and Matagorda counties, where Nicholas first came ashore, but outages mounted as the storm tracked closer to the highly populated Houston metro.

Power officials told ABC 13 that it could take up to seven days for power to be restored, but that they expected it to be restored much sooner.

High Water on Houston Area Roads

#BREAKING: Highway 225 is underwater in both directions in the Pasadena area | Live video and a list of high-water locations: https://t.co/xRPrzNFF7O #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/hhBdNroVwv — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 14, 2021

6:30 AM Update: There are currently 18 high water locations. Check https://t.co/FdUaI9rIeb for a list of all reported high water locations.

If you see ANY roadway flooding, turn around, don't drown. You never know how deep it actually is. Stay safe, Houston. pic.twitter.com/wKuuN5IR4c — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) September 14, 2021

