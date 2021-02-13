Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Fukushima area

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which measured a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale — the second-highest level — jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region late Saturday night.

The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.

As a precaution, however, those near coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as aftershocks could continue.

