A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which measured a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale — the second-highest level — jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region late Saturday night.
The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.
As a precaution, however, those near coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as aftershocks could continue.
See pics here: https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/02/13/national/earthquake-fukushima/
2 thoughts on “Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Fukushima area”
These cocksuckers are at it again,
What amazes me is that the sheer number of large EQ’s which have been on the rise for some times, are not getting barely any coverage by the MSM..!
Go back enough yrs and a 6.0 was the main story when the news came on… now it’s birds chirping when we have multiple 6s-7s all over the planet
Me thinks something wicked this way comes…!
Planet X maybe…hmmm