Prayer Request

To my dearest Trenchers,

It is hard to believe but it has been just over a year since Koyote passed. I have been blessed by the Lord Jesus to maintain my camper. I cannot return to the workforce as I have no valid photo ID, no transportation, and social security claims I owe them $124,000 so any wages I earned would be taken. I have no relatives to turn to and very few friends. I was short on rent for December and have been informed that unless I pay the full $375 rent on January 1st, I must leave. I am trusting the Lord Jesus to continue to provide for me and take advantage of every opportunity to earn money.

The power of prayer has served me well. Now that I’ve spilled it all out, I am asking for your prayers.

Thank you,

Jill in OKC