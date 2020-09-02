Pregnant mum is arrested and handcuffed in front of her two children over a Facebook post about lockdown

Daily Mail

A pregnant woman has been arrested in her own home over a Facebook post allegedly inciting anti-lockdown protest in Victoria.

Zoe Buhler, 28, was handcuffed in her lounge room in front of her children and partner on Wednesday afternoon and charged with incitement.

Several officers entered the house in Miners Rest, Ballarat, northwest of Melbourne, with a search warrant and began reading the young mother her rights.

‘Excuse me, incitement for what, what on Earth? I’m in my pyjamas, my two kids are here,’ she said, clearly confused.

‘I have an ultrasound in an hour because I’m pregnant.’

Ms Buhler’s alleged offending post linked to a since-deleted ‘Freedom Day Ballarat’ event she created for 11am on Saturday on Sturt Street.

‘Anyone from Ballarat please join us in our fight for freedom and human rights!’ she wrote on Sunday with a link to the event page.

The increasingly distressed mother insisted she wasn’t breaking any laws by creating and then promoting the event.

