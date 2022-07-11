Pregnant Texas woman says unborn baby should count as car passenger after receiving HOV ticket

NBC News

A pregnant Texas woman said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle after she received a ticket, citing Texas’ penal code in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s being overturned.

Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, was pulled over June 29 after she drove in an HOV lane, or high-occupancy vehicle land, NBC-Dallas Fort Worth reported. Bottone was stopped by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, which was looking for drivers violating the HOV lane rules.

The HOV lane requires drivers to have at least one passenger in their cars when they use the lane.

When a sheriff’s deputy told Bottone about the rule, she said she did, in fact, have a second occupant in her car — her unborn baby.

“I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person,'” Bottone told The Dallas Morning News, which first reported the story.

The officer responded that the rule applies to “two people outside of the body.”

Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, told the officers that with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pregnant-texas-woman-says-unborn-baby-count-car-passenger-receiving-ho-rcna37531