Prelude To Martial Law

Chuck Baldwin

On the heels of government lockdowns of almost the entire country over the coronavirus, we are now witnessing nationwide riots over a Minneapolis policeman’s murder of George Floyd—and, predictably, Donald Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act and turn the U.S. military loose on the protesters and rioters.

From before Trump was inaugurated, I tried to warn people that 1) He has zero understanding of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, and 2) He is a tyrant at heart. Again and again, Donald Trump has proven me right on both counts—not that it matters to a hill of beans to the vast majority of Christians and conservatives.

In fact, at least 50% of the American people—mostly Christians and conservatives, of course—WANT Trump to unleash the U.S. Armed Forces on the American citizenry. But there is no provision in the Constitution for the federal government to be involved in local and State law enforcement. Law enforcement is strictly the responsibility of the states and local communities.

Attorney John Whitehead has the best summary of the George Floyd tragedy that I’ve read to date:

Brace yourselves.

There is something being concocted in the dens of power, far beyond the public eye, and it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country.

