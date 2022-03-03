On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turned down the US’ evacuation offer from the capital city of Kyiv. He said, “the fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”
https://twitter.com/UkrEmbLondon/status/1497506134692970499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1497506134692970499%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Fprepared-move-quickly-us-ammo-company-donate-one-million-rounds-ukraine
On Monday, AMMO, Inc., a US-based ammunition and components manufacturer, announced it had acknowledged Zelensky’s call and has pledged to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fred Wagenhals, CEO of Ammo Inc., said his company “firmly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere.”
“While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom. We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom,” Wagenhals said.
The call for ammo comes as Russia tries to seize more Ukrainian cities on Wednesday. A menacing convoy of Russian troops is on a highway north of Kyiv. There are fears the convoy could encircle the capital.
However, there’s some good news. The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is set for today.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/prepared-move-quickly-us-ammo-company-donate-one-million-rounds-ukraine
4 thoughts on ““Prepared To Move Quickly” – US Ammo Company To Donate One Million Rounds To Ukraine”
Donate????
you stupid mfers, those oligarchs have plenty of ammo
Welp there goes our ammunition availability again
US nationals needs should always come first
And our needs haven’t been met in years
Licensing Agreement – Jesse James Licensing Agreement – Jeff Rann
On April 30, 2021, we acquired Gemini Direct Investments, LLC (“Gemini”) and nine of its subsidiaries, all of which are related to Gemini’s ownership of the Gunbroker.com marketplace.
GunBroker.com is a large online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents.
With our recent addition of the Gunbroker.com marketplace, we aim to further enhance our vision of bringing technologies to the industry. Gunbroker.com is a marketplace that connects millions of buyers and sellers allowing our users to access a daily average of over one million unique items.
The focus for our 2022 fiscal year is to continue to expand our brand presence into the markets identified above and to continue to grow our sales within our targeted markets. We intend to do this through establishing key strategic relationships, enrolling in government procurement programs, establishing relationships with leading law enforcement associations and programs, expanding distributor channels, and revitalized marketing campaigns.
26
https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_nv/E0248932019-4