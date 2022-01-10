Preparing for Iran Strike: Bennett Says Israel Undergoing Largest Rearmament in Years

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) on Monday that Israel is undergoing its largest rearmament in years, according to Israeli media.

Bennett’s remarks come as the Israeli army is preparing for a potential strike on Iran.

#Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with #Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Israel has called on world powers to maintain a credible military option against Iran while they pursue an agreement.

“We are investing in security rearmament of the IDF and the entire defense establishment,” Bennett said, adding that this decision is “important to our survival.”

According to The Times of Israel, “Bennett’s government increased the 2022 defense budget to nearly NIS 60 billion ($19.2 billion), a large chunk of which was to be earmarked for planning on military engagement with Iran”.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary.

https://t.co/4e9kUkP5l1 — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 10, 2022

Also on Monday, Bennett said during a press conference at the PM’s Office in Jerusalem that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act “with no constraints”, Reuters reported.

The comments were made as indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed last week in Vienna to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

