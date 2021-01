Pres. Joe Biden and His Administration on Israel, Antisemitism, and American Jewish Committee





Jan 20, 2021

American Jewish Committee (AJC) is fortunate to have crossed paths with many of the incoming Biden administration officials, and looks forward to future engagement with them. AJC, a 501(c)3 nonpartisan organization, looks forward to working with the new administration and both parties in Congress to combat antisemitism, help ensure Israel’s security, and protect democratic values around the world.