President Biden fell off his bike this morning.
Just look at this pic. This is fine.
(Photo via @Sarah_Silbiger) pic.twitter.com/EzWUuOhTT6
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 18, 2022
Posted: June 18, 2022
Categories: Pics
One thought on “President Biden fell off his bike this morning.”
Ban all bicycles! They’re now considered high powered assault vehicles. No Americans need one. Just look at those rubber tires. They’re bad for the environment, I tell ya. They’ll kill us all!
Oh and no more reporting while I’m riding a bike. It’s domestic terrorism, I tell ya!