President Biden is mocked for stumbling through a line about universal pre-K during campaign event for Terry McAuliffe

Daily Mail

Gaffe-prone President Biden stumbled his way through a line on universal pre-K during a stump speech for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday night and Republicans were quick to take notice.

‘In fact, we’re taking a page from Terry’s book when he was governor and when he’d be governor next time,’ Biden told a crowd in Arlington, Va.

‘We’re emerging from this pandemic, we want to expand pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds — millions of [inaudible] students.’

Biden’s Build Back Better agenda includes nationwide pre-kindergarten.

The Republican National Committee posted a 15-second clip of the video to Twitter with the caption, ‘Huh?’

Critics have been quick to point to the 78-year-old president’s frequent blunders as signs of his cognitive decline, while defenders have called such attacks hyper-partisan and noted that Biden has struggled to overcome a stutter throughout his life.

‘Oh my! Joe’s gibberish is maybe reason Terry McAuliffe said Biden would be a “drag” on his election. McAuliffe pretends he can make sense of what Joe is saying. He can’t. No one can,’ said former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

‘This is serious. He isn’t all there. Everyone sees it,’ Trump-era acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell wrote on Twitter of the moment.

‘Hardest job in the world has to be the person that does sign language for this guy………….OMG!!!!’ one Twitter user wrote.

‘This is #ElderAbuse!’ another Twitter user said.

When your mouth gets ahead of your already damaged brain,’ said another.

