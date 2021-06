President Biden on 2nd Amendment and Zero Tolerance Policy for Gun Dealers





Jun 23, 2021

President Biden on 2nd Amendment: “If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government? You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

President Biden message to gun dealers who violate zero tolerance policy: “We’ll find you and we will seek your license to sell guns. We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”