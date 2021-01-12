Jan 12, 2021
President Trump speaks to media at White House: “We want no violence…on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…I think it’s causing tremendous danger in to our country…I want no violence.”
At Joint Base Andrews, he is asked, “What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?”
President Trump: “If you read my speech…people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”
5 thoughts on “President Trump: “I want no violence.””
My Fellow Americans,
Trump is right, HE doesn’t want violence,…. but that is all the communist/bolsheviks understand.
They have just completed a coup of this country,… now they want to consolidate that coup on 1/20.
Trump wants no violence because he’s a traitor and a pussy,… but that doesn’t mean the rest of America is!
JD – I’m sure Trump will be wearing his Pussy-Hat when he sleazes out the back door on the 20th.
They’re trying to get a war started
Is that code for break sh!t at will?
he doesn’t want violence…he wants us to roll over
That’s how I’m hearing this too
—-> pissed off face <—-