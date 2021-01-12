President Trump: “I want no violence.”





Jan 12, 2021

President Trump speaks to media at White House: “We want no violence…on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…I think it’s causing tremendous danger in to our country…I want no violence.”

At Joint Base Andrews, he is asked, “What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?”

President Trump: “If you read my speech…people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”