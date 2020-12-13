President Trump Threatens to Fire FDA Chief Unless He Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine Immediately

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy, December 11, 2020

Multiple news outlets reported today that the White House has informed the FDA that if they do not approve the new experimental Pfizer COVID vaccine by the end of the day today, Friday, December 11, 2020, that Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA, would be fired.

This follows a Twitter storm by the President earlier in the day where he Tweeted:

While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!! The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so! I just want to stop the world from killing itself!

Health Impact News opposes the President 100% on this issue, as we, along with many other organizations, have called upon the FDA to NOT approve the dangerous new Pfizer COVID vaccine that literally thousands of medical doctors and scientists around the world have said is too dangerous to approve, as it will result in deaths, brain injuries, autoimmune diseases, infertility and more.

Health Impact News