3 thoughts on “Presidents of Germany, Austria, and Israel stand together

  2. You spawn of satan will HANG together, mf’s!

    And “Never Again” will be OUR slogan because WE see you and know there’s one way to keep you from coming back to oppress US.

    You’re gonna need that extra bit of honker to poke above the red tide and steal your last snootful of oxygen.

    Funny how the video has hundreds of views, 4x the number of likes/dislikes and yet not a single comment?

    You’re beak is showing, wojcicki. Might wanna take a few steps back.

    Better yet, you’d better figure out space travel because that’s you’re only way out you’ll find appealing.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*