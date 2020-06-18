Priest Calls Cops On Parishoner for Not Wearing Face Mask

According to the video posted on Facebook, Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace in Ashtabula, Ohio,called the police on churchgoer Patric Ruane and his two-year-old son.

Here is the church's website olopash.org and Facebook page.

The churches contact page states:

Rev. Raymond Thomas, VF, Pastor

ray4446@yahoo.com

440-992-0330

Fr. Thomas throughout the video can be seen grabbing, adjusting, rubbing and smearing his ill-fitting mask with his hands and fingers, which is in direct violation of every CDC guideline for safe and sanitary mask usage.

Here is the original Facebook post, which has been shared 308 times and has garnered hundreds of comments, most all of which are condemning the abominable behavior of this priest.

Does this priest not even know, since he adheres to this mask hysteria, that his touching , rubbing & smearing his hands all over his mask, according to the CDC mask guidelines, he has completely contaminated both his hands and the mask. He now, according to protocol which he claims to believe in, must discard the mask entirely, & wash his hands with soap and water. I’m not making this up, you can download the PDF filed on the CDC website. That’s the most insane thing about all this. They are so dumbed down that they don’t read the actual medical studies or CDC manuals that outline all of this protocol very clearly, even with illustrated pictures that a 2nd-grader could understand.

Here’s just a few facts about masks, straight from the CDC & NEJM:

A brand new New England Journal of Medicine article points out:

“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Focusing on universal masking alone may, paradoxically, lead to more transmission of Covid-19 if it diverts attention from implementing more fundamental infection-control measures…The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic… fear and anxiety are better countered with data and education than with a marginally beneficial mask, particularly in light of the worldwide mask shortage, but it is difficult to get clinicians to hear this message in the heat of the current crisis.”

The World Health Organization just wrote on June 8:

“the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider (see below)…the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection”.

