Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Christmas Greeting





Dec 23, 2020

“I wish Israel’s many Christian friends around the world a very merry Christmas. On behalf of the people of Israel, I thank each and every one of you for your prayers and for your support. This Christmas, the traditional greeting of ‘Peace on Earth’ – will once again be expressed by millions across the globe.

This while our world suffers from the terrible Covid-19 pandemic, and from far too much violence and conflict.

But remarkably, here in the Middle East, we have been actively making progress in realizing the biblical prophecy of ‘Peace on Earth’, or at least this part of the earth.

This past year, and with the active help of the United States and President Trump, we have moved forward with the Abraham Accords, achieving historic breakthroughs between Israel and the Arab world.

Peace with the United Arab Emirates.

Peace with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Peace with the Republic of Sudan.

Peace with the Kingdom of Morocco.

After 26 years without a new peace treaty, we’ve had four new agreements in less than four months. And this is just the beginning. More and more Arab countries are rethinking traditional hostile attitudes towards Israel and are seeking reconciliation with the Jewish state.

Instead of regarding Israel as their enemy, they increasingly regard us as a friend, as an ally, a vital ally and a vital partner.

This is a new and revolutionary change. It will make a better life, a better place for all the peoples of the Middle East. It will make for a better world.

And so, this Christmas when you pray for Israel and you pray for peace, know that your prayers are really being answered. Peace on Earth.

Merry Christmas!”