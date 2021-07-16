Jul 15, 2021
Can we survive like our grandfathers did? Come along for a day of Primitive Camp with Steve Ricker-Director of Interpretation of The Overmountain Victory Trail Association & more!
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One thought on “PRIMITIVE Skills – Surviving Our Grandfathers Way”
“This British officer had wrote another officer in England that was coming to the colonies. He had told him, he said ‘the problem is Pennsylvania has raised a hundred riflemen and the worst shot could put a ball through a man’s head at a hundred yards, so if you’re coming to the colonies, please get your affairs in order.’ These guys were deadly. They lived with these guns. Their life and their families life depended on these guns.”
We were feared by the enemy because we were fearless.