Posted: November 3, 2021
Categories: Videos
NOW – Prince Charles claims a "vast military-style campaign" is required to marshal a "fundamental economic transition."pic.twitter.com/OA9LkSwfQ4
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021
5 thoughts on “Prince Charles claims a “vast military-style campaign” is required to marshal a “fundamental economic transition.””
His appeal (dictate) to all countries:
“Here we need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector.”
Those words, those carefully chosen words, those meticulously crafted words!! If ever we’ve seen FASCISTIC COMMUNISTIC GLOBAL MARTIAL LAW squeezed into one lethal sentence, that is it!! Mindfully “CHOSEN!!”
Is he saying war, with out saying war?
Yes.
HELLO IM JUST WAITING FOR MUMMY TO DIE. FOR ECONOMIC PURPOSES WE NEED A WORLD WAR>>>> HURRY!!! SAYS CHARLIE THE STOOL PIGEON!!! BY THE WAY YOUR FCKN OLD… ASSHOLE … Make sure you take your Geritol!!!!!!!!! BRITISH PILE OF SH*T.
Hes CLUTCHING HIS HANKERCHIEF. WAITING HOPING HE IS THE ROTHSCHILDS NEXT PICK FOR BRITIAN!!! LOL