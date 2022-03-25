Priorities: Joe Biden Flies to Rzeszow Near Ukrainian Border – But Refuses to Visit Open US Southern Border with Mexico as a QUARTER OF A MILLION Illegals Storm Across Border This Month

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden flew into Rzeszów, Poland on Friday about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This was Joe Biden’s first trip to the border since 2021 — and it was in Ukraine.

Joe Biden refuses to visit the open US southern border with Mexico.
The US is expecting a quarter of a million illegals to cross into the US this month!

There is something terribly wrong with this scenario.

It should be clear to everyone at this point that their goal is to destroy America.

Gateway Pundit

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*