Prison Workers Tasked with Guarding Jeffrey Epstein Admitted They Falsified Records the Night He Died – Will Avoid Jail Time in Deal with DOJ

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The two prison guards assigned to look after Jeffrey Epstein admitted they falsified records, but they will not serve any jail time under a deal with federal prosecutors.

The two prison guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were either asleep or browsing the internet instead of looking after Epstein the night he ‘committed suicide’ in August of 2019.

Prosecutors said the two guards were online shopping for furniture and motorcycles and slept for a two-hour period the night Epstein died.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hanged himself with a prison bedsheet after being taken off of suicide watch.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Staffers attempted to revive Epstein before he was taken to an infirmary, then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Although Epstein was taken off of suicide watch, prison guards, who were working overtime, broke protocols and failed to check on him every 30 minutes.

In November of 2019, it was reported that the two prison guards falsified log entries to make it look like they were checking on inmates in Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes, when they actually weren’t.

The two prison guards admitted they falsified the logs but they won’t serve any jail time, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday. They were charged with lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell. New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars, according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers Friday. Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general, it says.

The deal still has to be approved by a judge and could come as soon as next week, the AP said.

Gateway Pundit