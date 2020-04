Private Jets Still Fly Undeterred – Everyday Americans Restricted From US Highways

When you are a billionaire, rules and regulations don’t apply to you. They just do whatever the hell they want. While the pigs down on the ground are telling us that we are under tight unlawful martial law BS, Bill Gates is flying at 650 MPH laughing so hard his glasses are fogging up.

Private jets owned by the elites aren’t under any martial law, only the little people are. Billionaires shit doesn’t stink, they do whatever the hell they want.