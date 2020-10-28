Pro Sports Players Signing For $45,000,000 A Year Contracts – Where The Hell Is The Money Coming From?

More billionaire bullshit, acting as if people actually give a damn about a fixed ass bullshit game catering to mobsters and gambling junkies. I gotta tell ya people, if that POS quarterback is told to drop the goddamned ball, he’s going to drop the son of a bitch. And that’s how these worthless scumbag billionaires stay billionaires.

In the meantime my friends who are fighting to get medical care, a suitable home and a goddamned happy fkg life are suffering because some piece of shit worthless ignoramus, that can’t add 2 and 2 is pretending like this worthless asshat game is somehow useful to society.

Every one of the clowns who is stealing money by accepting these payments by these scumbag billionaires are on the radar. Too many people in need, you’re a worthless dog stealing money that really isn’t there.

In this time on our earth, the suffering is immense, like no other, these phony ass billionaires continue to pull this shit.

This money facilitating all this crap isn’t really there, our people better get to understanding this, and how it’s all phony ass bullshit.