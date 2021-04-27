Pro-Vaccine Cybersecurity Expert Dan Kaminsky DEAD at 42 Following Experimental COVID Shot

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The New York Post is reporting that 42-year-old Cybersecurity expert Dan Kaminsky has died shortly after receiving an experimental COVID injection.

Cybersecurity expert Dan Kaminsky has died at the age of 42 — leaving his niece to battle speculation that he was killed by complications resulting from a recent COVID-19 vaccination. The tech genius’s niece, Sarah, confirmed the news over the weekend, citing diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious diabetic complication, as a cause of death. At the same time, she sought to quash reports that Kaminsky’s passing was related to the coronavirus vaccine that Kaminsky tweeted about receiving on April 12. “While his passing was sudden and unexpected for us, Dan struggled for years with diabetes and was even recently hospitalized because of it,” according to the niece, whose message was posted in a tweet on Sunday. “I think Dan would laugh at the idea of conspiracy theorists promoting anti-vax propaganda through his death,” she added. “But as his family, it hurts us to see his death being used to spread lies about a vaccine that he had full faith in.”

Mr. Kaminsky’s tweets on Twitter prior to his death made it very obvious that he was “pro-vaccine” and pro-COVID shots.

He was proud to receive an experimental COVID shot in San Francisco from Kaiser Permanente on April 12, 2021.

The next day he tweeted his displeasure that the J&J and AstraZeneca shots had been halted due to fatal blood clots, expressing his belief that people would die as a result of the shots being halted, and that one was more likely to die by being struck from lightning than from a rare side effect from a COVID injection.

According to the NY Post:

Kaminsky is perhaps best known for his work on the Domain Name System, which is a database where internet domain names are located and translated into internet protocol addresses. In 2008, Kaminsky revealed a fundamental security flaw in the DNS at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, which led to widespread changes. Kaminsky, who also worked as an adviser to a number of Fortune 500 companies on security, was so trusted for his skills that he was selected in 2010 as one of seven people who could “reboot the web” in the event of a catastrophic internet meltdown.

Less than two weeks after being injected with a COVID shot, he’s dead. His faith in the safety of the injection apparently did not save him.

Health Impact News