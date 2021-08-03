Problem – South Border, Problem – DC, Problem – Hypocrisy, Biggest Problem: Too Many Can’t See


neverlosetruth
Aug 2, 2021
500 hundred invited to Obama’s 12 million dollar home for 60th, but highly contagious delta variant doesn’t want to go near the elite, and other fun stuff.

One thought on “Problem – South Border, Problem – DC, Problem – Hypocrisy, Biggest Problem: Too Many Can’t See

  1. Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking , so as not to offend the imbeciles

    –Dostoievski

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*