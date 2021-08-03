Posted: August 3, 2021 Categories: Videos Problem – South Border, Problem – DC, Problem – Hypocrisy, Biggest Problem: Too Many Can’t See neverlosetruth Aug 2, 2021 500 hundred invited to Obama’s 12 million dollar home for 60th, but highly contagious delta variant doesn’t want to go near the elite, and other fun stuff. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Problem – South Border, Problem – DC, Problem – Hypocrisy, Biggest Problem: Too Many Can’t See”
Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking , so as not to offend the imbeciles
–Dostoievski