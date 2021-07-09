PROFESSOR. BHAKDI – COVID SHOTS ARE GOING TO MAKE THE BODY ATTACK ‘ITSELF’.

THRIVEYOUAREPOWERFUL

July 8th, 2021.

Dr. Bhakdi- “We have never seen this before, however, the vision is so horrible and so awful and terrifying that I myself I don’t even want to know what happens next “.

The Doctor emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.

SOURCE- Oracle Films – FULL VIDEO HERE- https://brandnewtube.com/v/pKFfLo

⁣Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi’s presentation:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/….science/article/pii/ (v important DK)

https://journals.plos.org/plos….one/article?id=10.13 v. imp. IgG IgA

response to mRNA vacc. +++

https://academic.oup.com/cid/a….dvance-article/doi/1 (key spike and IgG after vacc)

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)