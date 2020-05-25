Professors around America have been caught selling secret research to the Chinese Communist Regime

Investment Watch

This UCLA professor was caught selling Air Force/Navy missile secrets to the Chinese. He’s facing 219 years in prison. The head of the Chemistry Dept. at Harvard was caught secretly taking $1.5 million from the Chinese to set up a medical research lab in…WUHAN. In addition, he was paid up to $50,000 a month for other research he smuggled to the Chinese. This professor from the University of Kansas had 2 research contracts with the Department of Energy. Turns out he was secretly working for the Chinese and smuggling research to them all along. He now faces 50 years in prison. This is Zaosong Zheng. He was caught trying to smuggle 21 vials of cancer research from a Harvard medical lab to the Chinese goverment. He now faces 30+ years in prison. This Professor from the world renowned Cleveland Clinic was secretly giving information to the Chinese while receiving $3.6 million in tax-payer funding for his “research”. This Professor in West Virginia took “paternity leave”… then flew alone to China to secretly conduct research for their government. There, he was given a half million dollar “research subsidy” along with over $250,000 in “living stipends.” This Professor in Arkansas was applying for a federal research grant from NASA when an investigation showed he was simultaneously receiving payments from the Chinese government. I’m sure it was just an accident that he forgot to disclose that part. This Professor in Tennessee faces 6 felony charges after trying to cover up his secret work with the Chinese while applying for a research grant through NASA. This Professor in Georgia was fired after it was discovered he tried to cover up money he’d been paid by the Chinese government, while conducting research with the National Institutes of Health.

Why do 75 American colleges have Chinese Communist Party funded “Confucius Institutes” on campus? The Pentagon says they’re national security threats and China admits they’re propaganda centers.

A recent investigation found 48 colleges broke the law in failing to report tens of millions in donations from China.

If there’s nothing shady, why break the law to hide donations? What does China gain from donating millions to American colleges?

We had almost zero evidence of foreign interference in our elections, and half the country freaked out. Now, we have endless evidence of foreign interference on our campuses, and no one is batting an eye.

People on campus are afraid to question China’s influence efforts for fear of being labeled xenophobic or racist. Colleges are so concerned about being called “intolerant” that they let a communist regime exploit our country.

People will call you a conspiracy theorist if you question why China is secretly spending millions on buying off American professors. Ask those people if they believe China is just doing all this out of the goodness of their hearts.

Video: How Communist China Infiltrates U.S. Campuses & Steals Research

campusreform.org/china/

Investment Watch