Posted: September 4, 2020 Categories: Videos PROOF: Antifa shooting of Trump supporter in Portland WAS an ASSASSINATION. Sticky Grinder Sep 2, 2020 Watch, step by step, as Prayer Patriot, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, is targeted by Antifa killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl with the cooperation of Black Lives Matter associates. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “PROOF: Antifa shooting of Trump supporter in Portland WAS an ASSASSINATION.”
Do you see how organized and prepared they are? How devious? I want to remind people that if you think about waiting for it to come to you, it already has. This time it was a trump supporter. And that makes some dismiss it. In reality it was a crime against a human being for what he believed in like it or not. And tomorrow it will be against those who cherish the “racist bill of rights”. Communism does not believe in rights. This will not stop. It will escalate and war is here whether we want it or not. Just like this commie who shot him said before he got what he deserved.
I saw that video before but couldn’t for the life of me understand what he was bitching about “his eyes” and fake coughing. That’s definitely a signal which means it was coordinated and planned.