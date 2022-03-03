PROPAGANDA: Ukrainian National Breaks It Down

Michael Matt

March 2, 2022

When the entire media machine adopts the same narrative, doesn’t that make you at least a bit suspicious?

Here’s one voice who challenges every line you’re hearing out of CNN to Fox News, to George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Justin Trudeau, and the Biden Administration. Maybe he’s worth a listen?

Who do you trust: A media who created a pandemic and global lockdown? A President who advocates for abortion in all circumstances? Billionaires who plan to redraw the map (and erase ALL borders)?

Does any Head of State occupy the moral high ground on this one, or are they all hypocrites?

Virtue signaling and crocodile tears… or haven’t you been paying attention?