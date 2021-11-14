Proposal by Biden’s Treasury nominee Saule Omarova:
"There will be no more private bank deposit accounts and all of the deposit accounts will be held directly at the fed" pic.twitter.com/ojQviX74Bz
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 12, 2021
Am I hearing this right? Played it a few times. Is this a crazy communist or what!!? And that last question concerning inflation getting out of hand…
“How is it politically feasible for The Central Bank to effectively take money away from the peoples’ accounts?”
I’ll ask her:
“How is it humanly feasible that a critter such as yourself could even ponder such an idea?” You are skatin’ on thin ice.
