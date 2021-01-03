New York state lawmakers are set to take on a bill that would make COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for residents. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more.
3 thoughts on “Proposed bill would make vaccine mandatory”
The UK is talking the same thing –
Whole country must be placed under vaccine programme, says Tony Blair
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-vaccine-boris-johnson-expects-tens-of-millions-of-jabs-to-be-given-in-next-three-months-12178185
Good Luck !!
Anyone else notice how quick they cut her off when she mentioned the Bill of Rights?
Yea I noticed that, too.