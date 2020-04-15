Protest against Whitmer’s stay at home order plans to cause ‘gridlock’ in Lansing





Apr 14, 2020

It’s called Operation Gridlock. A protest has been organized for Wednesday to show disagreement with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent orders during the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

The main order people are taking issue with is the extension of the stay at home order and what businesses are considered essential and non-essential. On Thursday, April 9, Whitmer extended that order through the end of the month and also introduced new restrictions on garden centers and stores selling furniture and paint.

The protest will take place noon on Wednesday and participants are asked to stay in their cars, drive to Lansing and circle the Michigan Capitol building.

Organizers say they want to create a traffic jam in Lansing.