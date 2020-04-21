Protest Showdowns: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Carry Guns In Pennsylvania, Kansas City Counter-Protesters Block Traffic

Daily Caller – by Justin Caruso

Protests once again occurred across the nation Monday, with protesters in Kansas City, Missouri facing off with counter-protesters who blocked traffic, and protesters in Pennsylvania carrying rifles and driving in a military truck.

Several anti-lockdown protesters, who appeared to be wearing colorful patterned shirts, arrived in a military-style truck, carrying heavy arms.

Read the rest and see all the pics here: https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/20/protest-showdowns-coronavirus-guns-block-traffic-pennsylvania-kansas-city/

https://twitter.com/TruthRaiderHQ/status/1252334992824336386

https://twitter.com/emilianobos/status/1252377330036510721