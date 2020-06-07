Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond’s Monroe Park

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Protesters toppled a Confederate statue from its pedestal in Monroe Park on Saturday night.

After a day and evening of peaceful protests and marches in Richmond and its suburbs, protesters using ropes pulled down a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, which has stood in the park since 1891.

Most of the protesters who had marched through the city Saturday night had already dispersed when the statue was taken down. After it fell, one person urinated on the statue and then ran away.