Protesters set Sri Lankan prime minister’s private residence on fire, his office says

CNN

Protesters have broken into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire, according to the prime minister’s office.

Wickremesinghe was not in the residence at the time it was breached. He had been moved earlier to a safer location, his office said.

Live video streamed by local media and seen by CNN showed the residence engulfed in flames as crowds gathered at the scene.

The private residence on Fifth Lane in the commercial capital of Colombo is where the prime minister and his family reside. It is separate from the official residence, called Temple Trees.

Wickremesinghe earlier said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over.

https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/sri-lanka-protests-07-09-22-intl/index.html