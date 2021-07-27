Protestors Against COVID Restrictions Labelled ‘Anarchists’ by NSW Police Chief

New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has labelled protestors who attended the massive July 24 Sydney rally against COVID restrictions “anarchists.”

Fuller revealed that police had received over 10,000 tip-offs regarding individuals involved in the protests and that 57 people had been charged, while 250 were fined. Officials and police in NSW and Victoria have taken a hard line against the event.

The commissioner addressed reports of a potential follow-up rally online and issued a blunt warning, “Can I just put this warning out now to everyone? We will be heavily policing that event.”

“The community has spoken about that behaviour. The premier has spoken about that behaviour, and it won’t be tolerated again,” he told reporters.

“There are no organisers that we can take to the Supreme Court to stop the protests happening, which means they’re a bunch of anarchists,” he said. “In terms of the police response, it will be significant, on Saturday if it is planned to go ahead.”

