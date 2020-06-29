DETROIT (INTELLIHUB) — Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement were mowed down and flailed through the air by a police squad car on Sunday evening after being told to make way by the officer driving.
The unruly crowd taunted and terrorized a police officer attempting to make his way down a public street before one marauder smashed the rear window of the vehicle which prompted the officer to respond by punching the gas pedal to the metal striking the protesters with a 5,600-pound vehicle.
Protesters could be heard screaming and panicking in response to the officer’s actions people tumbled to the ground like rag dolls.
A closer look at the video reveals the rear window had been smashed.
One thought on “Protestors mowed down by police vehicle like ragdolls”
Looks like the wildlife safari drive that they have at Six Flags.