Protestors mowed down by police vehicle like ragdolls

Intellihub

DETROIT (INTELLIHUB) — Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement were mowed down and flailed through the air by a police squad car on Sunday evening after being told to make way by the officer driving.

The unruly crowd taunted and terrorized a police officer attempting to make his way down a public street before one marauder smashed the rear window of the vehicle which prompted the officer to respond by punching the gas pedal to the metal striking the protesters with a 5,600-pound vehicle.

Protesters could be heard screaming and panicking in response to the officer’s actions people tumbled to the ground like rag dolls.

A closer look at the video reveals the rear window had been smashed.

