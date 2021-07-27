Proving the DC Swamp Creatures Hate You

Video Rebel’s Blog

Mexicans have a low opinion of their politicians but it seems the President of Mexico cares more for the health of his citizens than does Joe Biden or a majority of the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recently called for Mexican farmers to stop using the herbicide glyphosate by 2024. He also made a surprising final decree at the end of 2020 to phase out Genetically Engineered corn.



Glyphosate is not just an herbicide used to kill weeds. It is sprayed on wheat to kill it so the entire crop can be harvested on the same day. This is sort of inconvenient for those of us who get cancer. But it is good news for Big Pharma because cancer is a cornerstone their business.

As for genetically engineered corn, mice won’t eat it if they have a choice between GMO and an heirloom variety. If mice aren’t stupid enough to eat it, maybe our politicians should do more to protect our health by learning from Mexico and banning it.

I warned my readers of GMO and glyphosate years ago: 10% of all teenagers already have a rare liver disease. How many will have that disease in another 10 years? in 20 years? This is according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The disease is nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD; It can lead to diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, and cirrhosis. A diseased liver affects the body’s ability to digest food, metabolize hormones, regulate blood sugar, It is most likely cause by GMO High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS). It delivers a high dose of sugar in one dose unlike fruit which takes awhile to metabolize and is therefore delivered more slowly. It also is delivering the pesticide associated with the GMO corn plant.

If you don’t want to be harmed by the GMO HFCS (High Fructose Corn Syrup) and glyphosate combo, then you can take aspartame. Problem is that aspartame metabolizes and turns into formaldehyde inside your body. Formaldehyde is a neurotoxin and eats away at your brain. And aspartame does not work as advertised. A British researcher at UCL said aspartame confuses your microbiome and does not help you lose weight.

The American obesity rate tripled since 1950 with poor, uneducated people leading the way. One reason why Americans are obese is all the sugar and HFCS in their foods. Another is MSG (monosodium glutamate.) MSG is a neurotoxin which has been renamed an excitotoxin by industry PR people. MSG cuts off the switch in your brain that tells you that your stomach is full. This is not good because people continue to eat until they feel full. Instead of campaigning for “free” healthcare, I would like to see the DC Swamp Creatures help us lose weight by banning MSG and whatever other name on the label it is hiding. Lose weight, become healthier, reduce medical costs and we will have cheaper and better medical care.

To prove they love us, they might also demand that we only be given safe and effective vaccines. 20 million Americans have a mouse retrovirus. That would be XMRV ( Xenotropic Murine Leukemia-Related Virus.) It causes cancer and has been linked to both autism and chronic fatigue syndrome.

After they attempt prove they love us by banning unsafe vaccines, GMO, glyphosate and MSG, they can tackle the “forever chemicals” or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). They are at dangerous levels in rain water. They have been detected in mother’s milk at alarming rates. The Guardian revealed that chemical giants DuPont and Daikin lied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when they told agency officials certain types of “forever chemicals” used in food packaging were safer and less likely to accumulate in humans than older versions of the chemicals. The chemicals have been linked to numerous health issues including kidney disease, liver damage, cancer, neurological damage, developmental problems and autoimmune disorders.

Daikin didn’t tell the FDA — or the public — that a 2009 internal company study showed low-level exposure to the chemicals damaged the livers and kidneys of lab rats. In 2012, DuPont learned the chemicals stayed in the bodies of animals for longer than previously believed. But they ailed to disclose that to the public.



There are thousands of types of PFAS. The man-made chemicals are found in many everyday products including nonstick cookware, personal care products, cleaning products, pesticides, stain-resistant carpet, waterproof clothing, firefighting foam and more. PFAS are known endocrine mimickers. They can interfere with the human body’s hormones and disrupt important biological functions related to reproduction, brain development and immune system function.

The FDA is finally promising to do something in the future but not enough and not comprehensively enough.

And then there is BPA (Bisphenol A). It is mixed with other compounds to produce strong and resilient plastics. BPA is also used to make epoxy resins, which are spread on the inner lining of canned food containers. It’s worth noting that many BPA-free products have merely replaced BPA with bisphenol-S (BPS) or bisphenol-F (BPF). However, even small concentrations of BPS and BPF may disrupt the function of your cells in a way similar to BPA. Thus, BPA-free bottles may not be an adequate solution.

A recent study found that BPA levels in urine decreased by 66% following three days during which participants avoided packaged foods. Another study had people eat one serving of either fresh or canned soup daily for five days. Urine levels of BPA were 1,221% higher in those who consumed the canned soup. Additionally, WHO reported that BPA levels in breastfed babies were up to eight times lower than those in babies fed liquid formula from BPA-containing bottles.

BPA is said to mimic the structure and function of the hormone estrogen. Due to its estrogen-like shape, BPA can bind to estrogen receptors and influence bodily processes, such as growth, cell repair, fetal development, energy levels and reproduction. In addition, BPA may also interact with other hormone receptors, such as those for your thyroid, thus altering their function.Your body is sensitive to changes in hormone, which is the reason why BPA’s ability to mimic estrogen is believed to affect your health. Besides, estrogen mimickers just make people fatter and more cancer prone.

Brominated vegetable oils are banned in Japan and Europe. These are oils like soybean and canola to which the element bromine has been added. If you remember high school chemistry, then you would know that its atomic number is 35 and is in the Halogen family sitting under Fluoride and Chlorine in the periodic table. Not good. It is in citrus flavored sodas like Mountain Dew.

Potassium bromate, which may be referred to as ‘bromated flour’ on an ingredients label, is an oxidizing agent used to give flour a boost during the baking process. It is banned in the UK and China. It is a likely carcinogen that can cause damage to both DNA and our liver.

Maybe these would be banned in America if our politicians cared about our health.

All we need to know about modern liberals is that Biden appointed Tom Vilsack better known as Mr Monsanto as his Agriculture Secretary. He had the same role under Obama. He was confirmed by a 92 to 7 vote in the Senate. Honest men and women would have booted him out the door.

While I have your attention, we should address some other dreadful food additives allowed in America.

Nitrites and nitrates in processed meats cause stomach cancer.

Hydrogenated vegetable oil is made by heating an oil in the presence of hydrogen and a catalyst. It makes it into a trans fat which raises LDL cholesterol. WebMD says it is linked to diabetes and heart disease. It has been said to cause 50,000 premature heart attacks every year in the US.

Hydrogenated vegetable oil also creates free radicals. They are short an electron which they steal from your body. If they steal an electron from your cell’s DNA, then you get accelerated aging for your organs. Your skin is an external organ. Free radicals increase the number of wrinkles on your face.

FDA decided to put propyl gallate in the Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) category. It is a potential endocrine disrupter. It has been cited by scientists as a carcinogen more dangerous in low doses than in high ones. Propyl gallate has caused tumors in laboratory rats. It used as a preservative in chicken soup, vegetable oil, potato sticks, chewing gum, and meat products.

By removing products that cause cancer and other life shortening diseases the politicians could save us billions of dollars we could better spend on preventing disease and abolishing childhood poverty. But time and space for each article is limited.

