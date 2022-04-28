Psaki Contradicts Fauci, Says “Covid Isn’t Over, and the Pandemic Isn’t Over”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday contradicted Dr. Fauci and said the Covid “isn’t over.”

Dr. Fauci on Tuesday told PBS’s Jody Woodruff that the US is “out of the pandemic phase.”

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Namely we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are. What we hope to do, I don’t believe, and I have spoken about this widely, we’re not going to eradicate this virus,” he said. “If we can keep that level very low, and intermittently vaccinate people — and I don’t know how often that would have to be.”

“COVID isn’t over, and the pandemic isn’t over,” Psaki said.

Psaki: "COVID isn't over, and the pandemic isn't over." pic.twitter.com/95hopEF0Gm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2022

