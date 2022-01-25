Psaki Has No Answer When asked Why a Large Number of Military-Aged Males Are Being Released Into the US Hours After Being Apprehended at Border

A large number of illegal aliens are being released into the United States hours after being apprehended at the southern border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin pointed out the illegals are largely military-aged males.

Federal agents released at least 4 busloads of illegal aliens into Brownsville, Texas where they were then taken to Harlingen airport.

“Some have ankle monitors on,” Bill Melugin said. “Not Title 42’d.”

By Tuesday afternoon Bill Melugin said at least 4 large groups of military-aged males were released into the interior of the United States.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki about the single, adult males being released into the US and Psaki didn’t have an answer.

“Well I’m not sure the specifics of what you’re referring to, Peter….” Psaki said.

Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary has no idea that military-aged males are invading this country through the southern border but his Deputy National Security Advisor has a lot to say about Ukraine’s border.

Biden’s Deputy Nat Sec Advisor Jonathan Finer on Tuesday said Americans should care about Ukraine “because it goes to a very fundamental principle of all nations which is our borders should be inviolate, that our sovereignty should be respected.”

