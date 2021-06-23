Psaki Says Biden Admin Partnering with Private Sector to Bribe Kids with Xboxes to Get Vaccinated

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

How is this legal?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the Biden Administration is partnering with the private sector to bribe children with Xboxes to get vaccinated.

The WHO is now recommending not giving the experimental Covid vaccine to anyone under the age of 18.

But the Biden Admin is bribing poor children at boys and girls clubs with video game consoles.

Fauci is also creeping on kids on TikTok and Instagram to convince them to get the Covid vaccine.

“We’re working with the private sector as well as you all know. Microsoft is giving away Xboxes at boys and girls clubs…Walgreens is giving out $25 to anyone who gets vaccinated there before July 4th.

The Biden Admin is clearly targeting the poorer communities because middle class to upper middle class and wealthy households aren’t going to be swayed with a $25 gift card.

Gateway Pundit