Psaki Says Gangs of ‘Smash-and-Grab’ Thieves Are Looting Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta Stores in Democrat-Run Cities Because of Covid

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday blamed the organized “smash-and-grab” robberies sweeping Democrat-run cities on Covid.
Organized gangs in San Francisco and Los Angeles have targeted luxury retailers such as Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Nordstrom, jewelry stores and Home Depot.
A gang of thieves also stormed into a CVS pharmacy in Oakland and stole medication.
Psaki says the flash robberies are due to the pandemic after initially blaming ‘gun violence.’
“When a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store—a CVS, Nordstrom, a Home Depot — until the shelves are clean, you think that’s because of the pandemic?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.
Psaki: “I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes.”
VIDEO:
So is it because of the pandemic or guns? Make up your mind Psaki!
Oh wait! Never let a good crisis go to waste. So if we can use it for our Gun control propaganda then we will do that too.
Unfrigginbelievable…..