Psaki Says Illegal Aliens Are Free to Travel Throughout the US Once They Cross the Border

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said illegal aliens are free to travel throughout the United States once they cross over the border.

A reporter asked Psaki about the first bus of illegals that just arrived in DC from Texas.

The first bus containing dozens of illegal immigrants arrived in Washington, D.C on Wednesday, dropping them off blocks away from the U.S Capitol one week after Governor Abbott’s announcement.

Governor Abbott held a press conference last week concerning Texas’ border security efforts in response to the Biden admin’s decision to drop Title 42 at the border on May 23.

Texas will begin to use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., as part of Abbott’s strategy for the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants.

Psaki said they’re ‘migrants’ who have been processed by CBP so they’re free to travel throughout the country (with their free smartphones).

